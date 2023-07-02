IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Reporter discovers man named in 303 Creative case is not gay and did request a wedding website

    08:13
    The Republican party has become ‘everything they claim to despise,’ GOP strategist says

    10:15
    ‘They completely misjudged the threat’: New Senate report shows U.S. intel officials downplayed Jan. 6 threats

    05:37

  • SCOTUS' affirmative action ruling could have a 'devastating impact' beyond college admissions

    08:33

  • Third-party candidates pose a 'unique threat' in 2024 election cycle

    11:37

  • Fmr. Asst. U.S. Attorney on Jan. 6 probe: 'We're coming very close to an indictment'

    07:06

  • What is the Wagner Group? A look at the mercenary group accused of 'armed mutiny' in Russia

    08:56

  • How Ukraine is reacting to mercenary group accused of ‘armed mutiny’ in Russia

    11:33

  • The “Grandmother of Juneteenth” on her fight to get the holiday federally recognized

    08:16

  • Velshi: This is What “Weaponization” Isn’t

    04:11

  • Soledad O’ Brien: 'Ownership is about equity, economic freedom, and not having to ask permission'

    06:38

  • In 1974, Rep. Liz Holtzman knew a Nixon pardon would 'set a terrible precedent'

    08:22

  • Velshi: Watergate Proved a Pardon is No Solution 

    05:13

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: 'This Book is Gay' by Juno Dawson

    06:28

  • Historian Ruth Ben-Ghiat calls the GOP 'an autocratic party in service of Trump'

    05:04

  • 'If [Trump] gets back into power, he’ll never leave,' says authoritarian expert Ruth Ben-Ghiat

    05:26

  • Rep. Raskin: Trump 'understood perfectly what the law required'

    04:55

  • Rep. Raskin: Trump’s indictment is 'a test of who we are' and our 'fidelity' to the rule of law

    05:58

  • Why You Should Listen to the Indictment of Donald Trump

    01:13

  • Truck fire under Philadelphia's I-95 causes interstate to collapse

    02:32

Ali Velshi

The Republican party has become ‘everything they claim to despise,’ GOP strategist says

10:15

Tara Setmayer, Lincoln Project Senior Advisor, and Rina Shah, Republican strategist, join Michael Steele to discuss the shift in GOP strategy over the last decade and whether they believe the Republican party can restore its pre-Trump values.July 2, 2023

