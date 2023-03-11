The reality for Palestinians: 'There is nobody here to protect us'

Political chaos has gripped Israel in recent weeks, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s far-right government confronts one of the biggest domestic crises in the country's history - while discontent grows in Israeli Occupied Palestine. Israel Defense Forces announced recently that it would bolster forces in the West Bank with an additional battalion. But some fear it will only lead to an increase in violent confrontations between Palestinians and Israeli forces. Meanwhile, armed resistance to the occupation is growing as new Israeli settlements continue to crop up on what Palestinians consider their land. “It’s impossible to have a two state solution. You can’t have two states when there are three quarters of a million settlers that are living on approximately 60 percent of West Bank land,” says Diana Buttu, the former Legal advisor to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.March 11, 2023