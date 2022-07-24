 The Post-Roe era means pregnant people “can’t get the standard of care they need”

It’s only been one month since Roe v. Wade was overturned but the consequences have already been staggering. Abortion is already a thing of the past for much of the southern United States and there’s an abundance of stories about patients who have been denied or delayed essential care because health care providers are unsure if they might run afoul of newly-enacted abortion laws. “People who are having obstetric emergencies…means that they’re not getting the medical care that they need,” says Nancy Northup, President and CEO of the Center for Reproductive Rights. She calls the current situation in America an “unfolding public health emergency” because there are pregnant people who “cannot get the standard of care they need.” “This is just an unacceptable situation,” she says.July 24, 2022