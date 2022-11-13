IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    The Many Successes and Takeaways of the first Post-Roe Election

Ali Velshi

The Many Successes and Takeaways of the first Post-Roe Election

08:54

In the case of all six of the abortion-related initiatives that were on the ballot in several states this year, voters chose to protect abortion rights. It was also an issue that helped propel some candidates to victory. “Newly registered women were two-thirds of newly-registered voters and abortion is what was bringing them out to the polls,” says Becca Andrews, author of ‘NO CHOICE: The Destruction of Roe v. Wade and the Fight to Protect a Fundamental American Right’. Dr. Rachael Bedard and her organization Families United for Freedom were involved in the ballot measure campaigns in Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, and Montana. She tells Ali Velshi, “What I think we learned this cycle…is that if you target the question and the messaging to where voters’ values already are, you can win on persuasion.”Nov. 13, 2022

