Ali Velshi

The link between the anti-abortion movement & “replacement theory”

07:33

One phrase buried in a footnote in Justice Samuel Alito’s leaked draft opinion has drawn significant criticism: “domestic supply of infants.” Dorothy Roberts, Director of the Penn Program on Race, Science & Society, says that phrase—taken from a 2008 CDC report—represents the “system of coercion” inherent in the adoption industry. “It’s treating children to be adopted as if they’re commodities…a supply and demand market,” she tells Maria Teresa Kumar. In that market, white children are most desired by white families, which bleeds into the racist “Great Replacement” theory. “Underlying anti abortion rhetoric and action is the idea that white women should be having more babies to build up the white nation,” Roberts adds. “Anti-abortion is a movement to dominate people.”May 15, 2022

