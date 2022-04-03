The life & dealings of an Oligarch trusted by both Russia & Ukraine
In the 1980’s, a young Russian Jew dropped out of college and joined the Red Army. He was orphaned at a young age. After serving his time in the army, the young man picked up odd jobs here and there: as a mechanic, as well as a rubber duck salesman. Today, that man is one of the richest people in the world. And among the top 10 wealthiest billionaires in Russia. At 55-years-old, Roman Abramovich has a net worth of about $8.2 billion, according to Forbes. He has a longtime relationship with Vladimir Putin. And now Ukraine has enlisted his help in negotiating peace.April 3, 2022
