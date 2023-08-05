The latest Trump indictment is not just about the Jan. 6 insurrection. It’s about the vote.

Assuming the allegations against Donald Trump bear out in a fair trial, it should end any doubt from reasonable people about re-electing Donald Trump. And it should convince those same people, wherever they sit on the political spectrum, that the next election isn’t about Right or Left. It isn’t about policy at all. It's just about liberty, equality, and democracy. For those who think what's unfolding now is just about January 6th, it’s not. It’s about everything we should hold dear as free and caring people. It's about the rights we stand to lose as a country.Aug. 5, 2023