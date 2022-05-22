IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    The landmark study that explores what happens to women denied abortions

Ali Velshi

The landmark study that explores what happens to women denied abortions

05:57

As access to abortion care gets narrower and narrower across the country, there will be people who will find themselves in a difficult position of carrying an unwanted pregnancy to term. Dr. Diana Greene Foster is the lead researcher of The Turnaway Study, and she's been studying how the inability to access abortion care affects the lives of the women who are forced to carry that pregnancy to term. In terms of health, financial situation, future planning, and general livelihood, "we see worse outcomes for the people who are denied abortions," Dr. Foster tells Ali Velshi.May 22, 2022

