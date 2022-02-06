IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    The history you don’t know about the three-fifths compromise

    02:11
  • UP NEXT

    Imani Perry on why the ‘national mythology’ of American exceptionalism needs to be addressed

    04:09

  • This Black Parents Association successfully got this book un-banned in their TX classroom

    04:36

  • “He loved to tear up those documents”: Omarosa spills the tea on Trump’s Oval Office habits

    04:34

  • Vindman on Trump: “Without those enablers, he’s a hollow man”

    05:45

  • Velshi: Banning books stifles curiosity, and ultimately imperils society

    04:41

  • ‘Democracy is a contact sport’: Rep. Jamaal Bowman on the consistent fight for equality

    05:25

  • Michael Cohen on “Rudy Colludy” and that time Trump almost pretended the ‘Access Hollywood’ tape wasn’t him

    06:59

  • Rep. Stacey Plaskett on GOP: “They are only concerned with power”

    05:54

  • Dr. Ala Stanford says for Black communities, the shot is just the beginning for better preventative health

    05:12

  • Nikole Hannah-Jones inaugurates the #VelshiBannedBookClub

    04:34

  • What Overthrowing the 2024 Presidential Election Results Could Look Like

    04:24

  • Your Brain on AI: Artificial Intelligence is “creating a world without choices”

    06:02

  • If the GOP does it, it’s OK: The “intolerable asymmetry” of how the country thinks of inclusivity

    04:22

  • Velshi: The humanitarian crisis we were warned about is here

    03:31

  • Breyer’s replacement will be “incredibly important,” says top reproductive rights advocate

    04:45

  • Velshi: Filming police is good for the public, and good cops.

    03:40

  • Holocaust Museum LA Releases Short Film on Dystopian Future Fueled by Misinformation

    04:45

  • If Americans don’t confront myth and illusion, ‘we refuse to be better people’

    05:12

  • America continues to ‘choose to be narrow in our sphere of concern‘ by banning books

    05:49

Ali Velshi

The history you don’t know about the three-fifths compromise

02:11

It is Black Heritage Month, so here is a quick but important history lesson on the three-fifths compromise from Professor Imani Perry's incredible new book, "South To America: A Journey Below the Mason-Dixon Line to Understand the Soul of a Nation.” The three-fifths compromise is, of course, the language once-enshrined in the Constitution, stating that each enslaved person counted as three-fifths of a person for purposes of taxation and representation in Congress. That is the part you probably remember from 10th grade American History. But here's the part you did not learn in school, from Perry’s new book: “The enslaved, [the three-fifths clause] explains, were property and people both. The logic that followed was insincere: as people they must have some form of representation. But of course the three-fifths clause was not representation of the enslaved at all. This is what it doesn’t say: we believe in amplifying the representation of those who have dominion over other souls, and this is why those individuals must count for more in our government. It is not the case, as some argue, that the clause was a term of art meaning that Black people counted for three-fifths of a person. They did not count at all. Rather slaveholders were made larger people by virtue of holding others as slaves."Feb. 6, 2022

  • Now Playing

    The history you don’t know about the three-fifths compromise

    02:11
  • UP NEXT

    Imani Perry on why the ‘national mythology’ of American exceptionalism needs to be addressed

    04:09

  • This Black Parents Association successfully got this book un-banned in their TX classroom

    04:36

  • “He loved to tear up those documents”: Omarosa spills the tea on Trump’s Oval Office habits

    04:34

  • Vindman on Trump: “Without those enablers, he’s a hollow man”

    05:45

  • Velshi: Banning books stifles curiosity, and ultimately imperils society

    04:41

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All