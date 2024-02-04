IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Ali Velshi

The History of Ralph Bunche, the first person of color to win the Nobel Peace Prize

04:41

Ralph Bunche was born a descendant of slaves in 1904. He would become the first Black person to win the Nobel Peace Prize for reaching an Armistice Agreement between Israel, Syria, Lebanon and Jordan in the 1948 Arab-Israeli War. His 25 years of work at the United Nations were dedicated to peace, diplomacy and protecting the underserved.Feb. 4, 2024

