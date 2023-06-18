The “Grandmother of Juneteenth” on her fight to get the holiday federally recognized

Juneteenth commemorates June 19th, 1865, the day the last enslaved Black Americans -- in Galveston, Texas -- were informed that they had been freed – more than two years after Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation. In 2021, President Biden signed a bill into law making it an official federal holiday. But making Juneteenth what it is today was no easy feat. It required tireless work from countless activists and advocates over the years to keep this movement front and center. Ali Velshi spoke with one of the most prominent people in the fight to recognize Juneteenth, 96-year-old Opal Lee, who is known as the “Grandmother of Juneteenth.”June 18, 2023