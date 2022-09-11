The future of abortion rights in Michigan will be decided by voters in November

753,759 people signed a petition to get a proposal on the ballot in Michigan to enshrine abortion rights in its state constitution. Yet it almost didn’t get onto the ballot because of a complaint that there wasn’t enough space between some words in the text of the proposal, But Michigan’s supreme court ruled decisively this week that the proposal qualifies and must appear on the ballot. The ruling “really underscores the lane in which the Board of State Canvassers must continue to sit,” says Michigan’s Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. But if the effort in Kansas earlier this year is any indication, Michiganders can expect more deceptive tactics by anti-abortion groups. “They’ve already demonstrated that they’re willing to go to any lengths to lie about the contents of this proposal,” adds Michigan’s Attorney General Dana Nessel. “I don’t think it’s going to work.”Sept. 11, 2022