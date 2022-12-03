The Doctor vs. The Attorney General: The fight for patient privacy and abortion rights in Indiana

Fmr. HHS secretary Kathleen Sebelius was Governor of Kansas during a turbulent time in the state’s fight for abortion rights. Her time in office overlapped with Phil Kline, the state’s disgraced Attorney General who used his office to investigate abortion providers, and whose law license was indefinitely suspended. “We’ve seen all of the above in Kansas,” Sebelius tells Ali Velshi regarding efforts to intimidate and discourage doctors from providing abortion care and patients from seeking it out. “We’ve seen a whole array of outrageous activities, up to and including murder.” As the post-Roe fight for abortion rights continues, abortion providers are becoming the target of similar tactics again. Over the past five months, Indiana’s Attorney General Todd Rokita has been investigating Dr. Caitlin Bernard, an Indianapolis-based doctor who took care of a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio who couldn’t receive abortion care in her home state after Roe was overturned. “That is a horrific place for health care to be for women in America.”Dec. 3, 2022