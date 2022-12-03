IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • #TheVelshiBannedBookClub: “The Tempest” with Margaret Atwood

    07:35
  • Now Playing

    The Doctor vs. The Attorney General: The fight for patient privacy and abortion rights in Indiana

    07:51
  • UP NEXT

     In new memoir, truth crusader Maria Ressa takes aim at social media

    06:33

  • Velshi: Democracy is on the line in this upcoming SCOTUS case.

    04:25

  • The Supreme Court case that could wipe out indigenous sovereignty in the U.S.

    08:02

  • Velshi: Dr. Fauci never strayed from science. It shows in the doctors he’s influenced

    05:29

  • Fmr. Impeachment Manager Rep. Diana DeGette weighs in on the final weeks of the Jan. 6 committee 

    05:43

  • Bill Browder on MBS: “As a murderer, that disqualifies him from any immunity”

    06:56

  • Americans think Donald Trump will be a bad candidate. This might be why.

    03:27

  • Would scrapping Twitter benefit American Democracy?

    07:59

  • Russia, North Korea, Iran: The Global Powers that Threaten World Stability  

    08:27

  • “Lost in Panama”: New Podcast shines light on abducted women in Central America

    05:34

  • Velshi: Biden has the tools to fix ties with the Palestinians. It’s time to act.

    05:38

  • Abortion activists get a win in post-Roe America

    07:50

  • Alleged leak of SCOTUS decision ‘extremely harmful to American politics’

    06:57

  • Rep. Cicilline (D-RI): Colorado Springs Nightclub shooting “really, really disturbing”

    08:06

  • Trailblazer Nancy Pelosi to step down after two decades in Democratic leadership

    08:51

  • The coordinated efforts to reframe American history in schools

    08:24

  • Rep. Plaskett: Trump did “god-awful illegal things” to destroy democracy

    05:50

  • Former Pence Aide: “He Might as Well Just Say ‘I’m Running’” in 2024

    06:22

Ali Velshi

The Doctor vs. The Attorney General: The fight for patient privacy and abortion rights in Indiana

07:51

Fmr. HHS secretary Kathleen Sebelius was Governor of Kansas during a turbulent time in the state’s fight for abortion rights. Her time in office overlapped with Phil Kline, the state’s disgraced Attorney General who used his office to investigate abortion providers, and whose law license was indefinitely suspended. “We’ve seen all of the above in Kansas,” Sebelius tells Ali Velshi regarding efforts to intimidate and discourage doctors from providing abortion care and patients from seeking it out. “We’ve seen a whole array of outrageous activities, up to and including murder.” As the post-Roe fight for abortion rights continues, abortion providers are becoming the target of similar tactics again. Over the past five months, Indiana’s Attorney General Todd Rokita has been investigating Dr. Caitlin Bernard, an Indianapolis-based doctor who took care of a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio who couldn’t receive abortion care in her home state after Roe was overturned. “That is a horrific place for health care to be for women in America.”Dec. 3, 2022

  • #TheVelshiBannedBookClub: “The Tempest” with Margaret Atwood

    07:35
  • Now Playing

    The Doctor vs. The Attorney General: The fight for patient privacy and abortion rights in Indiana

    07:51
  • UP NEXT

     In new memoir, truth crusader Maria Ressa takes aim at social media

    06:33

  • Velshi: Democracy is on the line in this upcoming SCOTUS case.

    04:25

  • The Supreme Court case that could wipe out indigenous sovereignty in the U.S.

    08:02

  • Velshi: Dr. Fauci never strayed from science. It shows in the doctors he’s influenced

    05:29

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All