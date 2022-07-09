The Dobbs decision is “an explicit invitation” to reconsider the rights of minorities

In his majority opinion for the case that overturned Roe v. Wade, Justice Samuel Alito said that abortion is “not deeply rooted in the Nation’s history and traditions.” Now, a new lawsuit in Alabama that seeks to ban gender-affirming care for trans youths is echoing that opinion. But as Celeste Fiore of the Trans Affirming Alliance points out, America’s traditions and history “are very much rooted in white colonial nationalism.” They tell Ali Velshi that the history of this country excluded women from the right to vote, enslaved people, and denied indigenous peoples a right to the land. “This, unfortunately, sounds very much like a dog whistle. It’s an explicit invitation to do exactly what AL just did.” There’s room for improvement all around – including among LGBTQ allies. Fiore says that when they saw President Biden’s latest Executive Order they thought, “Oof – cringe,” because the preamble didn’t use inclusive terms. “There are ways to say ‘people who can get pregnant’” that’s more representative, Fiore notes.July 9, 2022