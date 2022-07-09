IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    The Dobbs decision is “an explicit invitation” to reconsider the rights of minorities

    07:27
  • UP NEXT

    “People are scared”: director of ND’s last abortion clinic on life after Roe

    05:42

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub goes deep with Garrard Conley on ‘Boy Erased’

    06:50

  • “Clean Air Act Can’t Really Be Used to Protect Clean Air Now,” Says Leading Environmentalist

    05:30

  • Abigail Adams urged her husband to “remember the ladies”. We’re still working on that today

    04:19

  • Nancy Northup urges Biden to act to protect abortion rights, declare a public health emergency

    06:58

  • Velshi: There is no land of the free when freedoms are extinguished

    04:02

  • “Pay attention to Alabama”: Post-Roe, AL clinic director warns of more dangers ahead

    06:04

  • Rep. Plaskett: Trump “Changed the permit” that allowed for Capitol riot

    04:57

  • Abortion rights activists offer suggestions on how to fight for reproductive freedoms

    07:28

  • Rep. Stacey Plaskett: “Feckless” McCarthy “wants to hide among masses” 

    04:20

  • “They got their way”: Last abortion clinic in ND moving across state lines

    05:08

  • TX State Sen. Gutierrez sues Texas DPS: “What I don’t get is the lies”

    04:17

  • Nancy Northup: ‘Devastating’ Dobbs decision was ‘just judicial activism’

    05:43

  • Robin Rue Simmons: “It must start. That’s how you seek reparations. You start.”

    07:45

  • Rep. Dean: “It’s a very dangerous time” 

    06:18

  • Watergate vs 1/6: “There wasn’t really the cult of Nixon as there it the cult of Trump”

    09:27

  • Rep. Stacey Plaskett: “Donald Trump isn’t interested in our democracy.”

    06:27

  • Fmr. Sr. Pence Adviser: “I’ve been wanting my former boss to come forward”

    05:28

  • W. Kamau Bell urges men to stand up for abortion rights

    07:15

Ali Velshi

The Dobbs decision is “an explicit invitation” to reconsider the rights of minorities

07:27

In his majority opinion for the case that overturned Roe v. Wade, Justice Samuel Alito said that abortion is “not deeply rooted in the Nation’s history and traditions.” Now, a new lawsuit in Alabama that seeks to ban gender-affirming care for trans youths is echoing that opinion. But as Celeste Fiore of the Trans Affirming Alliance points out, America’s traditions and history “are very much rooted in white colonial nationalism.” They tell Ali Velshi that the history of this country excluded women from the right to vote, enslaved people, and denied indigenous peoples a right to the land. “This, unfortunately, sounds very much like a dog whistle. It’s an explicit invitation to do exactly what AL just did.” There’s room for improvement all around – including among LGBTQ allies. Fiore says that when they saw President Biden’s latest Executive Order they thought, “Oof – cringe,” because the preamble didn’t use inclusive terms. “There are ways to say ‘people who can get pregnant’” that’s more representative, Fiore notes.July 9, 2022

  • Now Playing

    The Dobbs decision is “an explicit invitation” to reconsider the rights of minorities

    07:27
  • UP NEXT

    “People are scared”: director of ND’s last abortion clinic on life after Roe

    05:42

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub goes deep with Garrard Conley on ‘Boy Erased’

    06:50

  • “Clean Air Act Can’t Really Be Used to Protect Clean Air Now,” Says Leading Environmentalist

    05:30

  • Abigail Adams urged her husband to “remember the ladies”. We’re still working on that today

    04:19

  • Nancy Northup urges Biden to act to protect abortion rights, declare a public health emergency

    06:58

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All