The crucial moment from Rep. Crockett and MTG’s heated exchange you didn’t see

Rep. Jasmine Crockett joins Charles Coleman Jr., in for Ali Velshi, to discuss the overlooked aspect of her heated exchange with Marjorie Taylor Greene during this week’s Oversight Committee Hearing, specifically the racial double standard and challenges of being a Black woman in a position of power in the U.S. Congress. “[Greene] just decided, ‘you know I’ve got privilege, so I'm just going to say whatever I want to say and then lean back,’ and she knew she would face no consequences,” Crockett explains. “I refuse to be anyone’s doormat.”May 19, 2024