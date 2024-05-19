IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The crucial moment from Rep. Crockett and MTG’s heated exchange you didn’t see
May 19, 202407:32
    The crucial moment from Rep. Crockett and MTG’s heated exchange you didn’t see

The crucial moment from Rep. Crockett and MTG's heated exchange you didn't see

07:32

Rep. Jasmine Crockett joins Charles Coleman Jr., in for Ali Velshi, to discuss the overlooked aspect of her heated exchange with Marjorie Taylor Greene during this week’s Oversight Committee Hearing, specifically the racial double standard and challenges of being a Black woman in a position of power in the U.S. Congress. “[Greene] just decided, ‘you know I’ve got privilege, so I'm just going to say whatever I want to say and then lean back,’ and she knew she would face no consequences,” Crockett explains. “I refuse to be anyone’s doormat.”May 19, 2024

    The crucial moment from Rep. Crockett and MTG's heated exchange you didn't see

