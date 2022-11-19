IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    The coordinated efforts to reframe American history in schools

    08:24
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Plaskett: Trump did “god-awful illegal things” to destroy democracy

    05:50

  • Former Pence Aide: “He Might as Well Just Say ‘I’m Running’” in 2024

    06:22

  • House Dem Whip Jim Clyburn optimistic about the new generation of Party Leaders

    05:21

  • The Many Successes and Takeaways of the first Post-Roe Election

    08:54

  • MI Secy. of State Jocelyn Benson: “Voters said we have power, let us show you how.”

    07:22

  • Michael Cohen: There's 'not a diaper big enough' for a Trump 2024 loss

    07:46

  • Mary Trump: Trump is the most dangerous person to the GOP

    07:18

  • Arizona Secretary of State-Elect: “This Election is a rebuke against Trumpism”

    06:43

  • How the Fall of Roe Impacted the Midterms

    08:46

  • The First Muslim Woman Elected to the GA State House Dishes on her Victory

    07:43

  • Rep. Sharice Davids Wants GOP and Democrats to Find "Common Ground"

    07:56

  • Gaslit Nation: America’s lean toward autocracy

    08:13

  • Velshi: The Ex-President has gaslit Americans into doubting democratic systems

    05:33

  • Abortion rights on the ballot: Can Kentucky do what Kansas did?

    07:41

  • Paola Ramos: No such thing as a monolithic Latino voting bloc

    07:09

  • NBC News poll: 72 percent of voters say U.S. is headed in the wrong direction ahead of midterms

    05:07

  • Stacey Abrams feeling confident about her shot at GA Governor

    08:19

  • Velshi Banned Book Club: The Concerted Effort to Ban Books

    08:36

  • Mandela Barnes: WI Senate opponent Ron Johnson is ‘the biggest hypocrite out there’

    06:58

Ali Velshi

The coordinated efforts to reframe American history in schools

08:24

There’s a coordinated effort in schools across the country to reframe American history. Virginia’s Department of Education has drawn up new changes to the state’s history & social studies curriculum. It’s been criticized for minimizing lessons on communities of color in American history. And in South Carolina, school board members backed by the conservative group ‘Moms for Liberty’ are banning lessons on Critical Race Theory and evaluating books on classroom shelves. “Narrative drives policy. What they’re trying to do is shape the narrative of America” says Nikole Hannah Jones about efforts to whitewash history. Eddie Glaude suggests a shift to local organizing. “We need to be challenging in the courts and challenging in the streets as well.”Nov. 19, 2022

  • Now Playing

    The coordinated efforts to reframe American history in schools

    08:24
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Plaskett: Trump did “god-awful illegal things” to destroy democracy

    05:50

  • Former Pence Aide: “He Might as Well Just Say ‘I’m Running’” in 2024

    06:22

  • House Dem Whip Jim Clyburn optimistic about the new generation of Party Leaders

    05:21

  • The Many Successes and Takeaways of the first Post-Roe Election

    08:54

  • MI Secy. of State Jocelyn Benson: “Voters said we have power, let us show you how.”

    07:22

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All