  Tarana Burke on #MeToo anniversary: "All of us can change rape culture"

    The conservative judge who saved democracy with a Twitter thread

    Velshi: Many lessons have been learned since #MeToo. But has enough changed?

  Michael Cohen's new book offers "stark warning" about Trump's disloyalty

  Sen. Sherrod Brown: We need a big win to put radical people and views 'to rest'

  Rep. Malinowski: U.S.- Saudi is "definition of an unhealthy relationship"

  #VelshiBannedBookClub: Featuring "Melissa" by Alex Gino

  Sandy Hook Mom Wins $965M Lawsuit Against Alt-Right Leader Alex Jones

  Fmr. Pence Aide: VP's life put in danger by "premeditated" lies of an "insane man"

  'When Women Lead': How female leadership traits result in 'game-changing' businesses

  Michael Cohen: Placating Trump's behavior only emboldens him

  GONE VIRAL: The political ad women have been waiting for

  Moore v. Harper could upend elections as we know them. 

  Nomi Prins: There are two very different American economies

  Velshi: Moore v. Harper could determine the value of your vote

  #VelshiBannedBookClub: "Girls Who Code" Book Series

  Velshi: You may disagree with Cheney. But she's putting country over party.

  Chris Miller: "Microchips are the new oil"

  FL State Rep. Rayner: "The ability to evacuate is a privilege"

  John Brennan: Ukrainian offensive worrisome as Putin gets 'pushed into a corner'

Ali Velshi

The conservative judge who saved democracy with a Twitter thread

When John Eastman suggested that Pence had the power to subvert the election and “throw out” the disputed electoral votes, Eastman referenced the Electoral Count Act. Former federal Judge Michael Luttig refuted Eastman’s misguided reading of the Electoral Count Act, and advised - via tweet - that Vice President Pence had to count and certify the votes. But that wasn’t the only tactic that Trump and his allies tried to use to remain in office. They also attempted to exploit vague language in a fringe concept known as the Independent State Legislature Theory (ISL). Extreme interpretations of the ISL doctrine argue that state legislatures have absolute power to set election rules and to determine disputed outcomes. It would give elected state representatives the authority to redraw districts without oversight, hand pick electors and even ignore their own state’s voting laws and constitutions. It was the “centerpiece of the effort to overturn the 2020 election long before the election itself,” Luttig tells Velshi. And arguments currently being made are “not tenable under any of the normal tools of constitutional interpretation.”Oct. 16, 2022

