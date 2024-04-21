IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Art of Tanking a Deal: The dangerous cost of Trump withdrawing from Iran nuclear deal
April 21, 2024
    The Art of Tanking a Deal: The dangerous cost of Trump withdrawing from Iran nuclear deal

Ali Velshi

The Art of Tanking a Deal: The dangerous cost of Trump withdrawing from Iran nuclear deal

04:57

New reporting shows that Iran has expanded its nuclear program, reducing the time it would need to build a nuclear bomb if it chose to, and possessing enough material to theoretically construct two nuclear weapons. Ali Velshi explains how Trump's decision to abandon the Iran nuclear deal resulted in the dangerous ripple effects we're seeing today, including increased regional aggression and pushing Iranian hardliners to the front of the regime.April 21, 2024

    The Art of Tanking a Deal: The dangerous cost of Trump withdrawing from Iran nuclear deal

