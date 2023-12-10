The $101 million prize to change the way we age

Over the last 70 years, average global life expectancy has increased more than 25 years. And while scientific and social advancement has allowed us to live longer - we aren’t necessarily living healthier. Age related chronic disease will impact nearly every person over the age of 60. And diseases of aging have huge human and economic costs. Now, doctors and scientists around the world want to combat the health challenges of getting old by combating aging itself. Last month, XPrize launched their newest competition - XPrize HealthSpan - which challenges teams to develop therapeutic treatments that target biological aging rather than disease. The 101 million dollar prize will go to the team that develops a therapeutic that restores muscle, cognitive, and immune function by a minimum of 10 years, with a goal of 20 years, in persons aged 65-80, with a therapy that takes less than one year.Dec. 10, 2023