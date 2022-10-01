Terrified and trapped, one mom made an ultimate pact to protect her son

Bailey Shatney and her family, including her young toddler, got caught in the heart of Hurricane Ian, fearing for the worst. After following initial evacuation orders, she relocated only to discover she was now in the danger zone , and at that point, it was too late. “I had my son with me so we didn’t want to get stuck in the car in the storm.” But she was face to face with the eye wall. “I had to have a conversation with my husband and my in-laws and say ‘everybody's priority is to protect my son. If I need to die for him I will.’”Oct. 1, 2022