Terrell Jermaine Starr is helping escort a family out of Ukraine, one of whom is undergoing cancer treatment
07:37
Share this -
copied
Terrell Jermaine Starr reports from a car as he helps escort a family out of Ukraine. Irina Klimova has cancer, and she was asked to leave the hospital where she was getting treatment because of the war. This is her story.March 6, 2022
Velshi: To understand Russia today, you must understand Russia of the past
04:49
‘You can't prepare yourself for this…I cry everyday’: Volunteer on the Hungary-Ukraine border
06:15
Now Playing
Terrell Jermaine Starr is helping escort a family out of Ukraine, one of whom is undergoing cancer treatment
07:37
UP NEXT
Ukrainian MP Inna Sovsun: “We cannot stop the bombs from falling on our heads”
06:45
Lt. Col. (Ret.) Vindman: Putin is taking Russia back to the “depths of the Cold War”
08:35
Rep. Omar hopes for “a reckoning” in how we talk about white vs. Black & brown refugees