Teenage Refugee Helps Fellow Ukrainians: “I’m only 15 but I tried to help people because they are people like me”

Meet Nastya Shpot. She’s a 15 year old refugee who fled her home in Ukraine and is now helping hundreds of other refugees to find safety as they arrive in Poland. “I’ve come here because my home was destroyed by Russian soldiers” she tells Ali Velshi. “Every person in Ukraine cried because they lose everything..we do not deserve it”. She says she’s extremely thankful for the support from volunteers in Poland. “If not for these people, I’d [be] living in street or train station.” However, despite Russia’s month’s long attack, Nastya is hopeful she’ll be able to return home one day. “I want to build my future in Ukraine with my friends, with my family”.March 27, 2022