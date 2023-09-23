Teamsters official: It’s due time American workers ‘get what is theirs’

The current labor union movement is having an outsized impact on the 2024 election as we see how much candidates actually support the working class. Vice President of the Western Region for the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, Lindsay Dougherty joins Ali Velshi to explain why understanding this movement is so important. “We have to get ours. It's due time for all workers in the United States and the world to get what is theirs, which is just simply asking for enough to provide for their families to put food on the table and God forbid maybe even go to college, but just to live in this world is all that workers are asking for.”Sept. 23, 2023