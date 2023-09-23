Freedom Fighter Maria Ressa on How Disinformation Degrades Democracy10:46
#VelshiBannedBookClub: “Anne Frank’s Diary: The Graphic Adaptation”09:52
Velshi: You can’t be pro-worker if you’re anti-union04:39
- Now Playing
Teamsters official: It’s due time American workers ‘get what is theirs’06:44
- UP NEXT
For Fact’s Sake: The president does not set the price of gas04:57
‘Let them throw a tantrum’: Fmr. GOP Rep says McCarthy should tell Freedom Caucus ‘where to stick it’09:28
GOP Rep. urges McCarthy to 'cut out' Freedom Caucus and work with Dems to avert shutdown08:10
Bill Browder on Vladimir Kara-Murza Speaking Out Against Putin from Detainment in Russia06:57
‘The workers are going to win here’: What could change after the UAW strike10:34
Velshi: Years of Nepotism & Influence Peddling… and I’m not talking about the Bidens04:45
‘Angry and performative insanity’: Feud escalates between Speaker McCarthy and Matt Gaetz11:51
How the Constitution left American democracy vulnerable09:48
Plaintiff in Idaho lawsuit speaks about how her life was put at risk after being denied an abortion08:38
Fmr. Prosecutor: Trump 'eventually might have to' be put in jail if he breaches gag order07:01
‘Chaos Caucus’ ready to hold Congress hostage in push for Biden impeachment10:25
A warning from Alabama clinics on abortion: “this is coming for blue states”08:42
Velshi: Donald Trump’s ‘banana republic’05:19
Laurence Tribe: If Trump doesn’t qualify for insurrection clause, nobody would14:49
When AI and Book Banning Collide05:28
CO Secretary of State: Trump is a liar with no respect for the Constitution05:40
Freedom Fighter Maria Ressa on How Disinformation Degrades Democracy10:46
#VelshiBannedBookClub: “Anne Frank’s Diary: The Graphic Adaptation”09:52
Velshi: You can’t be pro-worker if you’re anti-union04:39
- Now Playing
Teamsters official: It’s due time American workers ‘get what is theirs’06:44
- UP NEXT
For Fact’s Sake: The president does not set the price of gas04:57
‘Let them throw a tantrum’: Fmr. GOP Rep says McCarthy should tell Freedom Caucus ‘where to stick it’09:28
Play All