IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Rep. Plaskett on ‘Weaponization’ cmte: They want this to be Benghazi 2.0

    08:47

  • Rep. Schiff: ‘When justice is delayed for too long, it ends up being denied’

    07:57
  • Now Playing

    Targeting LGBTQ rights: Straight from authoritarian Germany and Russia

    05:37
  • UP NEXT

    Velshi: We are failing the world by failing at gender equality

    04:44

  • The reality for Palestinians: 'There is nobody here to protect us'

    06:56

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: Meg Cabot’s ‘Ready or Not’ 

    07:57

  • Fmr. FDIC Chair Sheila Bair on the 'rushed failure' of Silicon Valley Bank

    06:44

  • Velshi: Walgreens had a decision to make. It took the easy road. 

    05:28

  • Rep. Bennie Thompson on J6: We ID’d Trump as the culprit

    06:13

  • How anti-trans bills are 'creating political refugees in the United States'

    07:12

  • One major drug company just put a cap on its insulin prices. What comes next?

    07:45

  • Remembering 'Bloody Sunday' with its youngest participants

    12:13

  • Mehdi Hasan talks art of TV debate: ‘You can’t afford to waste time’

    08:36

  • Ukrainian journalist Karolina Ashion on reporting in exile

    07:52

  • Soldiers’ Support: The Role of Military Chaplains in the Ukraine War

    08:01

  • A Reunion in Bucha: "Velshi" Visits the town with Ukrainian MP

    07:15

  • Ukrainian MP: ‘Putin has psychopathic dreams of rebuilding the greatest Russia ever’

    08:51

  • Ukraine Minister of Culture: Russia is denying Ukraine of identity

    06:14

  • Ukrainian teen, back home a year later: 'I didn’t have time to be a kid'

    11:30

  • Fmr. Ukraine President to world: Don’t trust - or be afraid of - Putin

    08:37

Ali Velshi

Targeting LGBTQ rights: Straight from authoritarian Germany and Russia

05:37

There have been more than 300 anti-trans bills introduced to statehouses across the country so far this year. New anti-trans bills are being introduced every single week. One new bill in Florida would allow the state to take custody of children whose parents support them in receiving gender-affirming care. “There is no offset for this,” says Imara Jones of Translash Media. “If in one place, a child is separated from their parents, there is no repair for that.”March 12, 2023

  • Rep. Plaskett on ‘Weaponization’ cmte: They want this to be Benghazi 2.0

    08:47

  • Rep. Schiff: ‘When justice is delayed for too long, it ends up being denied’

    07:57
  • Now Playing

    Targeting LGBTQ rights: Straight from authoritarian Germany and Russia

    05:37
  • UP NEXT

    Velshi: We are failing the world by failing at gender equality

    04:44

  • The reality for Palestinians: 'There is nobody here to protect us'

    06:56

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: Meg Cabot’s ‘Ready or Not’ 

    07:57

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All