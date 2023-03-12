Targeting LGBTQ rights: Straight from authoritarian Germany and Russia

There have been more than 300 anti-trans bills introduced to statehouses across the country so far this year. New anti-trans bills are being introduced every single week. One new bill in Florida would allow the state to take custody of children whose parents support them in receiving gender-affirming care. “There is no offset for this,” says Imara Jones of Translash Media. “If in one place, a child is separated from their parents, there is no repair for that.”March 12, 2023