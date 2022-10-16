IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Tarana Burke on #MeToo anniversary: “All of us can change rape culture”

    07:02
  • UP NEXT

    The conservative judge who saved democracy with a Twitter thread

    16:13

  • Velshi: Many lessons have been learned since #MeToo. But has enough changed?

    05:08

  • Michael Cohen’s new book offers “stark warning” about Trump’s disloyalty

    07:22

  • Sen. Sherrod Brown: We need a big win to put radical people and views ‘to rest’

    06:17

  • Rep. Malinowski: U.S.- Saudi is “definition of an unhealthy relationship”

    07:23

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: Featuring “Melissa” by Alex Gino

    06:25

  • Sandy Hook Mom Wins $965M Lawsuit Against Alt-Right Leader Alex Jones

    07:11

  • Fmr. Pence Aide: VP’s life put in danger by “premeditated” lies of an “insane man”

    04:43

  • ‘When Women Lead’: How female leadership traits result in ‘game-changing’ businesses

    07:10

  • Michael Cohen: Placating Trump’s behavior only emboldens him

    08:29

  • GONE VIRAL: The political ad women have been waiting for

    08:06

  • Moore v. Harper could upend elections as we know them. 

    08:00

  • Nomi Prins: There are two very different American economies

    07:14

  • Velshi: Moore v. Harper could determine the value of your vote

    03:08

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: “Girls Who Code” Book Series

    09:17

  • Velshi: You may disagree with Cheney. But she’s putting country over party.

    03:33

  • Chris Miller: “Microchips are the new oil”

    04:24

  • FL State Rep. Rayner: “The ability to evacuate is a privilege"

    04:19

  • John Brennan: Ukrainian offensive worrisome as Putin gets ‘pushed into a corner’

    06:42

Ali Velshi

Tarana Burke on #MeToo anniversary: “All of us can change rape culture”

07:02

It’s been five years since #MeToo went viral, but Tarana Burke founded the movement more than fifteen years ago. We’ve come a long way since then - but there’s work to be done to change the culture that perpetuates sexual harassment and sexual violence. “At least people are understanding that this is not about sex or desire,” says Burke. But in addition to change and evolution on an individual level, with self-reflection and personal responsibility, it also needs to happen at the institutional level, and in our culture. “We need to do things like codify consent…We need a unified definition of consent that we teach our children”. Says Burke, “we all have a role to play.”Oct. 16, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Tarana Burke on #MeToo anniversary: “All of us can change rape culture”

    07:02
  • UP NEXT

    The conservative judge who saved democracy with a Twitter thread

    16:13

  • Velshi: Many lessons have been learned since #MeToo. But has enough changed?

    05:08

  • Michael Cohen’s new book offers “stark warning” about Trump’s disloyalty

    07:22

  • Sen. Sherrod Brown: We need a big win to put radical people and views ‘to rest’

    06:17

  • Rep. Malinowski: U.S.- Saudi is “definition of an unhealthy relationship”

    07:23

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All