Tarana Burke on #MeToo anniversary: “All of us can change rape culture”

It’s been five years since #MeToo went viral, but Tarana Burke founded the movement more than fifteen years ago. We’ve come a long way since then - but there’s work to be done to change the culture that perpetuates sexual harassment and sexual violence. “At least people are understanding that this is not about sex or desire,” says Burke. But in addition to change and evolution on an individual level, with self-reflection and personal responsibility, it also needs to happen at the institutional level, and in our culture. “We need to do things like codify consent…We need a unified definition of consent that we teach our children”. Says Burke, “we all have a role to play.”Oct. 16, 2022