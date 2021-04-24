Tamir Rice’s mother pushes DoJ to reopen the case of her son’s killing: “It’s a nightmare”

While Derek Chauvin will be sentenced to prison for murdering George Floyd, so many more Black families have lost loved ones unjustly to police without any accountability. One of those families is that of Tamir Rice, a 12-year-old who was killed by a white officer in Cleveland after he was seen brandishing a toy gun at a local park. His mother Samaria Rice joins Ali Velshi to discuss what Chauvin’s conviction meant to her and why her family is urging the U.S. Attorney General to re-open the 7-year-old case and consider charges against the officer involved. “As of now, he’s a civilian walking around Ohio...He needs to be in jail for the murder of my son for life. My life is destroyed. My family's life is destroyed, and I just have to, you know, continue to do what I need to do to build Tamir's legacy.”