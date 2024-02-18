Taking GOP attacks ‘head on’ carried Tom Suozzi to victory says Fmr. Rep. Max Rose

We witnessed a Democratic success story in New York's 3rd District when former Congressman Tom Suozzi flipped George Santos’ seat back to blue. Former Democratic Congressman Max Rose from New York joins Ali Velshi to explain what we can learn from Suozzi's surprisingly big victory against someone Republicans thought was a perfect candidate. The winning formula for Suozzi was repeating “Republican talking points against him, only to then show why they were absolutely crazy.”Feb. 18, 2024