IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Taking GOP attacks ‘head on’ carried Tom Suozzi to victory says Fmr. Rep. Max Rose
Feb. 18, 202408:46

  • Former Trump Org Exec: “He believes he’s gonna get away with it”

    05:55

  • A Chicago professor and her students are helping migrants seeking asylum

    12:18
  • Now Playing

    Taking GOP attacks ‘head on’ carried Tom Suozzi to victory says Fmr. Rep. Max Rose

    08:46
  • UP NEXT

    Starvation looms in Gaza as the Israel-Hamas war continues

    04:44

  • ‘A historic winning streak’: What Tom Suozzi’s victory means for Democrats in 2024

    05:58

  • Rep. Raskin: ‘The bottom is falling out’ on Trump’s legal cases

    09:00

  • Ukraine confirms retreat from stronghold town of Avdiivka

    01:33

  • 'The ABCs of Book Banning' underscores school children being affected by book banning efforts

    12:14

  • ‘It’s much larger’: Trump’s financial penalty nightmare may not be over, NYT reporter says

    06:44

  • Cohen on Trump’s avalanche of legal penalties: ‘He will have to liquidate his assets’

    09:22

  • Rep. Moulton: House GOP's ‘chaos and total ineptitude’ puts our national security at risk

    05:22

  • Displaced Palestinians fear Israeli assault on Rafah

    03:28

  • Top legal scholar: SCOTUS siding with Trump in 14th Amendment case could have a ‘silver lining’

    08:46

  • 14th Amendment was made for ‘this exact scenario,' CO Sec. of State says

    08:24

  • 'We cannot abandon our fidelity to the 14th amendment': NAACP LDF Pres on SCOTUS hearing

    05:30

  • Rep. Plaskett on GOP falling to Trump: They know the truth but are ‘deadly afraid’ to speak it

    06:21

  • Coley: ‘Trump would have burned down the DOJ’ if he was treated like Biden

    04:45

  • Israeli military focuses on Rafah as Biden becomes critical of Gaza operation

    02:21

  • ‘Black Men In America’: Trymaine Lee and Charles Coleman Jr. spotlight the strength of the Black vote

    11:32

  • Resident of a town founded by formerly enslaved people fights to keep its history alive

    10:04

Ali Velshi

Taking GOP attacks ‘head on’ carried Tom Suozzi to victory says Fmr. Rep. Max Rose

08:46

We witnessed a Democratic success story in New York's 3rd District when former Congressman Tom Suozzi flipped George Santos’ seat back to blue. Former Democratic Congressman Max Rose from New York joins Ali Velshi to explain what we can learn from Suozzi's surprisingly big victory against someone Republicans thought was a perfect candidate. The winning formula for Suozzi was repeating “Republican talking points against him, only to then show why they were absolutely crazy.”Feb. 18, 2024

  • Former Trump Org Exec: “He believes he’s gonna get away with it”

    05:55

  • A Chicago professor and her students are helping migrants seeking asylum

    12:18
  • Now Playing

    Taking GOP attacks ‘head on’ carried Tom Suozzi to victory says Fmr. Rep. Max Rose

    08:46
  • UP NEXT

    Starvation looms in Gaza as the Israel-Hamas war continues

    04:44

  • ‘A historic winning streak’: What Tom Suozzi’s victory means for Democrats in 2024

    05:58

  • Rep. Raskin: ‘The bottom is falling out’ on Trump’s legal cases

    09:00

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All