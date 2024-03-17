IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Supreme Court: self-preservation at democracy’s expense, says Kermit Roosevelt
March 17, 202404:11

Ali Velshi

The Supreme Court’s decision to keep Donald Trump on the ballot, coupled with its consideration of his immunity claim, has left many experts puzzled. Some view these moves as shielding Trump from accountability. Constitutional Law expert Kermit Roosevelt III says that the Court's decisions are likely rooted in self-preservation in the face of record low approval ratings. Roosevelt argues that the Court wants to appear impartial by entertaining Trump's immunity appeal, potentially with the intention of ultimately rejecting it. “The court should not be trying to defend itself.,” says Roosevelt. ‘The court should defend America. The court should defend the Constitution. The court should defend democracy,’.March 17, 2024

