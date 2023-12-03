Supreme Court’s SEC case ruling could ‘upend government as we know it’

NYU Law Professor Melissa Murray and Ali Velshi discuss the US Supreme Court case on the SEC and why it could have wide-reaching impacts on the powers of the so-called administrative state and the functioning of our government, stripping agencies of authority. The case “has the potential to completely upend the way government as we know it is run,” Murray explains. “There’s a lot riding on this… it does not just effect the SEC, it impacts a lot of federal agencies.” Dec. 3, 2023