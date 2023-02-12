Super Bowl LVII: two Black QBs make history

Two Black starting quarterbacks will face off for the first time in Super Bowl history. Quarterbacks are historically the highest paid players, considered leaders of the team, and often the player carrying the weight of offensive and strategic decision-making. Despite Black players making up the majority of the NFL, leadership positions – including quarterbacks and coaches – have disproportionately fallen to white men. But legendary sports sociologist and advisor to countless Black athletes Dr. Harry Edwards warns, this “portends absolutely nothing in terms of a sea change… Real progress has come about only when African Americans have had transactional leverage and a seat at the table.”Feb. 12, 2023