IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: ‘The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn’

    07:36
  • Now Playing

    Steele: Congrats, Dems. You did politics. What took so long?

    02:22
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Maloney: I expected gun manufacturers to accept some responsibility for their actions

    05:12

  • Rep. Kinzinger: “I guarantee you someone is going to try this again. Maybe Trump himself”

    07:34

  • Fmr. KS Gov: State’s anti-abortion amendment campaign “very deceptive” from the start

    05:08

  • Fmr. Sr. Pence advisor: The divide between Trump and Pence ‘has always been there’

    05:27

  • Death toll rises to at least 23 in Kentucky floods

    00:24

  •  #VelshiBannedBookClub: ‘Brown Girl Dreaming’ with Jacqueline Woodson

    07:42

  • “Everyone is scared”: The harsh reality of being an OB/GYN in Post-Roe America

    06:09

  •  The Post-Roe era means pregnant people “can’t get the standard of care they need”

    05:11

  • House hearings show Jan. 6 was ‘plotted, planned, organized’

    06:07

  • Rep. Annie Kuster: ‘We thought we were going to die’ on January 6th

    05:47

  • State Department confirms deaths of 2 Americans fighting in Ukraine

    01:23

  • Fear and ambiguity of post-Roe laws are causing doctors to turn away patients

    07:32

  • “I Don't Want to Forget What Happened,” Says Father of Teen Killed In Parkland Shooting  

    06:23

  • Rep. Ilhan Omar: “We have to be willing to take stances even if they are difficult”

    07:27

  • Every Doctor needs a lawyer: “Do they have to be dying in front of me?”

    06:29

  • Olivia Troye: "It was a culture of fear in the White House”

    05:35

  • DOJ seeking domestic terror sentencing enhancement for Jan. 6 rioter

    01:42

  • “The picture of the fist-bump is going to haunt President Biden for years” 

    05:37

Ali Velshi

Steele: Congrats, Dems. You did politics. What took so long?

02:22

There was shock and awe on Capitol Hill after Sen. Chuck Schumer and Sen. Joe Manchin came to an agreement on a scaled back alternative to the Build Back Better bill. But, was the collective amazement over the fact that it happened? Or that the Democrats were actually able to play the game of politics and out-fox Mitch McConnell? July 30, 2022

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: ‘The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn’

    07:36
  • Now Playing

    Steele: Congrats, Dems. You did politics. What took so long?

    02:22
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Maloney: I expected gun manufacturers to accept some responsibility for their actions

    05:12

  • Rep. Kinzinger: “I guarantee you someone is going to try this again. Maybe Trump himself”

    07:34

  • Fmr. KS Gov: State’s anti-abortion amendment campaign “very deceptive” from the start

    05:08

  • Fmr. Sr. Pence advisor: The divide between Trump and Pence ‘has always been there’

    05:27

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All