State Rep. Rafael Anchia: “We’re fighting like Hell” to protect voting in Texas

State Rep. Rafael Anchia: “We’re fighting like Hell” to protect voting in Texas04:37
Texas lawmakers have been negotiating a voting bill behind closed doors that could put up even more roadblocks when it comes to voting in the Lone Star state. State Representative Rafael Anchia joins Ali Velshi to discuss how he and his colleagues are “fighting like Hell” to protect voting and what the fundamental significance of voting means to him and his family, as immigrants who came to the U.S. for its democratic values.