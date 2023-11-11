Son of Peace Activist Taken Hostage by Hamas: “Maybe it’s only grown stronger – my conviction for peace”

Yonatan Zeigen’s mother, Vivian Silver, is likely among those kidnapped by Hamas from her Kibbutz. A lifelong peace activist, Silver would help civilian cancer patients in Gaza cross the border to get treatment in Israel. Zeigen, who believes his mother would continue to advocate for peace, says his “conviction for peace” has maybe even grown even stronger since October 7th. “If we had listened to people like my mother before, we might not [be] at this point now.”Nov. 11, 2023