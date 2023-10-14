IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Son of missing Israeli peace activist: "Vengeance is not a strategy"

    04:08
  • UP NEXT

    Palestinian Americans in Chicago's 'Little Palestine' react to Hamas-Israel conflict

    03:40

  • 'Fear of more rockets': American citizen living in Israel describes Hamas attack

    05:46

  • How a U.S. response to Israel will change if Americans are among hostages

    03:28

  • Blinken says Americans may be among dead and taken hostage in Israel

    02:12

  • How will Gaza civilians evacuate if Israel carries out a ground invasion?

    00:56

  • Rep. Seth Moulton: Congress 'pretty much paralyzed' on Israel without speaker

    01:50

  • Fmr. PLO spokesperson: Don't underestimate the 'desire of people to actually be free' 

    02:52

  • Israel Defense Forces: Unknown number of Israeli hostages taken by Hamas

    01:29

  • Ayman: Biden's statement on Hamas attack is a warning to Israel's enemies

    01:36

  • Ayman: Hamas’ 'extremely sophisticated' attack shows the limits of Israel’s ‘usual deterrent’

    05:33

  • Officials: At least 200 killed in Gaza and 40 Israelis killed in Hamas attacks

    01:12

  • Can Netanyahu rally divided Israelis following Hamas attacks?

    02:06

  • Crockett warns House GOP pursuing Biden impeachment: ‘We will be clapping back’

    06:17

  • Crockett blasts Gaetz' vote to oust McCarthy: 'We are on an absolute roller coaster'

    05:41

  • Rep. Meeks: 'I think it is clear that the Republicans can’t govern'

    08:20

  • Congress avoids government shutdown with 45-day funding bill

    06:35

  • Rep. Barbara Lee on looming shutdown: McCarthy can't flip this on us

    04:15

  • Rep. Dan Kildee: GOP ‘soap opera’ in D.C. has ‘dire consequences’ for American people

    06:34

  • Fmr. UAW President: 'This is a fight to raise all workers’ wages'

    09:24

Ali Velshi

Son of missing Israeli peace activist: "Vengeance is not a strategy"

04:08

Yonatan Zeigen’s mother, Vivian Silver, is likely among those kidnapped by Hamas from her Kibbutz. A lifelong peace activist, Silver would help civilian cancer patients in Gaza cross the border to get treatment in Israel. Ali Velshi spoke with Zeigen, who believes his mother would continue to advocate for peace. He says, "Vengeance is not a strategy."Oct. 14, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Son of missing Israeli peace activist: "Vengeance is not a strategy"

    04:08
  • UP NEXT

    Palestinian Americans in Chicago's 'Little Palestine' react to Hamas-Israel conflict

    03:40

  • 'Fear of more rockets': American citizen living in Israel describes Hamas attack

    05:46

  • How a U.S. response to Israel will change if Americans are among hostages

    03:28

  • Blinken says Americans may be among dead and taken hostage in Israel

    02:12

  • How will Gaza civilians evacuate if Israel carries out a ground invasion?

    00:56

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All