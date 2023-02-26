Soldiers’ Support: The Role of Military Chaplains in the Ukraine War

Under wartime martial law, Ukrainian men between 18 and 60 years old are not allowed to leave the country. Among the millions who stayed behind to help the war effort was Viktor Shpot. But Viktor was not forced to stay. He chose to. He holds the rank of Major in the Ukrainian Army, and he is a chaplain; he visits and gives counsel to troops battling on the frontlines. Ali Velshi sat down with Viktor and five of his fellow chaplains to talk about the role these ministers play in the war, the toll of seeing so much death, and how wartime chaplains keep themselves going, even after providing comfort for so many others.Feb. 26, 2023