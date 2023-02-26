IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Soldiers’ Support: The Role of Military Chaplains in the Ukraine War

    08:01
  • UP NEXT

    A Reunion in Bucha: "Velshi" Visits the town with Ukrainian MP

    07:15

  • Ukrainian MP: ‘Putin has psychopathic dreams of rebuilding the greatest Russia ever’

    08:51

  • Ukraine Minister of Culture: Russia is denying Ukraine of identity

    06:14

  • Ukrainian teen, back home a year later: 'I didn’t have time to be a kid'

    11:30

  • Fmr. Ukraine President to world: Don’t trust - or be afraid of - Putin

    08:37

  •  #VelshiBannedBookClub: 'Grey Bees' by Andrey Kurkov

    06:31

  • U.S. Amb. to Ukraine: ‘Russia has taken bites out of different countries in this region’ for 20+ years

    06:40

  • Col. Yevgeny Vindman: Russian leaders will never escape accountability

    06:20

  • Velshi: It’s time to talk about the Warsaw Pact 

    04:24

  • Ukrainian MP: 'There is a very high possibility that F-16s will be flying in Ukraine'

    07:04

  • Fmr. Amb. to Ukraine Yovanovitch: 'Russia is preparing for the long term'

    08:28

  • Ukrainian MP: Putin ‘will have to fight us and we are saying he will not pass’

    06:54

  • Ukraine MP: 'There is no peace end to this war...only a military end.'

    06:46

  • Velshi: Trump created the opportunity for Putin in Ukraine

    05:33

  • Anne Applebaum: 'This war will end when Russia has understood it was a mistake'

    05:15

  • Fmr. Zelenskyy Press Sec.: 'Now they see that Russia can be defeated'

    04:14

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub Feature: 'Winterkill' by Marsha Skrypuch

    06:28

  • Brad Meltzer: Looking to History to Explain the Present

    06:04

  • Super Bowl LVII: two Black QBs make history

    05:40

Ali Velshi

Soldiers’ Support: The Role of Military Chaplains in the Ukraine War

08:01

Under wartime martial law, Ukrainian men between 18 and 60 years old are not allowed to leave the country. Among the millions who stayed behind to help the war effort was Viktor Shpot. But Viktor was not forced to stay. He chose to. He holds the rank of Major in the Ukrainian Army, and he is a chaplain; he visits and gives counsel to troops battling on the frontlines. Ali Velshi sat down with Viktor and five of his fellow chaplains to talk about the role these ministers play in the war, the toll of seeing so much death, and how wartime chaplains keep themselves going, even after providing comfort for so many others.Feb. 26, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Soldiers’ Support: The Role of Military Chaplains in the Ukraine War

    08:01
  • UP NEXT

    A Reunion in Bucha: "Velshi" Visits the town with Ukrainian MP

    07:15

  • Ukrainian MP: ‘Putin has psychopathic dreams of rebuilding the greatest Russia ever’

    08:51

  • Ukraine Minister of Culture: Russia is denying Ukraine of identity

    06:14

  • Ukrainian teen, back home a year later: 'I didn’t have time to be a kid'

    11:30

  • Fmr. Ukraine President to world: Don’t trust - or be afraid of - Putin

    08:37

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All