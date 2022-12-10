IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Fmr. CIA Director Brennan: “There are some countries that I wouldn’t travel to”

  • Velshi: Whelan begged Trump to get him out of Russia. Trump sayed silent.

    Sharp surge in LGBTQ+ threats linked to orchestrated campaign by far-right

    Sen. Tammy Baldwin on spearheading the historic bipartisan effort to pass the same-sex marriage bill 

  • NYC Mayor Adams’ controversial new policy on mental illness

  • Velshi: We need to do something for mentally ill people, not to them

  • Trump’s 3rd presidential run is off to a disastrous start – but he will “respect no laws” other than his own 

  • Senior Iranian official’s comments indicate abolishment of morality police

  • #TheVelshiBannedBookClub: “The Tempest” with Margaret Atwood

  • The Doctor vs. The Attorney General: The fight for patient privacy and abortion rights in Indiana

  •  In new memoir, truth crusader Maria Ressa takes aim at social media

  • Velshi: Democracy is on the line in this upcoming SCOTUS case.

  • The Supreme Court case that could wipe out indigenous sovereignty in the U.S.

  • Velshi: Dr. Fauci never strayed from science. It shows in the doctors he’s influenced

  • Fmr. Impeachment Manager Rep. Diana DeGette weighs in on the final weeks of the Jan. 6 committee 

  • Bill Browder on MBS: “As a murderer, that disqualifies him from any immunity”

  • Americans think Donald Trump will be a bad candidate. This might be why.

  • Would scrapping Twitter benefit American Democracy?

  • Russia, North Korea, Iran: The Global Powers that Threaten World Stability  

  • “Lost in Panama”: New Podcast shines light on abducted women in Central America

Ali Velshi

Sharp surge in LGBTQ+ threats linked to orchestrated campaign by far-right

The LGBTQ+ community is facing an unprecedented level of political vitriol directed at their members. Founder & CEO of TranslashMedia Imara Jones says an orchestrated campaign by far-right and Christian nationalist groups are directly responsible for the sharp escalation in transphobia. As fringe views about the LGBTQ+ community become increasingly normalized by conservative politicians and pundits, the queer community worries that attacks against the community will only intensify.Dec. 10, 2022

