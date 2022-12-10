Sharp surge in LGBTQ+ threats linked to orchestrated campaign by far-right

The LGBTQ+ community is facing an unprecedented level of political vitriol directed at their members. Founder & CEO of TranslashMedia Imara Jones says an orchestrated campaign by far-right and Christian nationalist groups are directly responsible for the sharp escalation in transphobia. As fringe views about the LGBTQ+ community become increasingly normalized by conservative politicians and pundits, the queer community worries that attacks against the community will only intensify.Dec. 10, 2022