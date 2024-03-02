Separation of Church and State? Or ‘the wrath of a Holy God’

Alabama Supreme Court Justice Tom Parker drew scrutiny after he invoked the threat of “the wrath of a holy God” in his legal opinion that embryos have the legal rights of children. Parker is a believer in the Christian Nationalist ideology known as the Seven Mountains Mandate which commands followers to control the ‘seven mountains’ of society — including government. An alarming number of prominent GOP figures, including Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, have embraced Christian Nationalist ideas. “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion,” wrote the Founders in the First Amendment, but today’s GOP seems bent on tearing down the wall between church and state. University of Miami Law Professor Caroline Mala Corbin joins Ali Velshi on the erosion of the establishment clause. March 2, 2024