Ali Velshi

Senior Iranian official's comments indicate abolishment of morality police

04:25

Iran's attorney general indicated that the institution that had established the country's morality police has discontinued it, but there has been no comment yet from Iran's supreme leader confirming the action. NBC News' Raf Sanchez reports on how recent protests could have affected this decision and how the Iranian government is reviewing its hijab law. Dec. 4, 2022

