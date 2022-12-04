Senior Iranian official’s comments indicate abolishment of morality police

- Now Playing
Senior Iranian official’s comments indicate abolishment of morality police04:25
- UP NEXT
Sen. Peters on the importance of Biden's meeting with Macron11:47
'A whole new day at the NATO alliance'03:50
Rep. Porter predicts Dems 'still being able to deliver' despite closely-divided House05:34
At 10, Giving Tuesday has turned into a global movement06:00
Sen. Kaine: Authoritarians are learning some painful lessons from ordinary people05:14
Ukraine support a likely topic for Macron, Biden during visit, says ambassador07:56
'I've tried very hard to just keep going': Maria Ressa on standing up to a dictator09:02
How a 'risky experiment with loneliness' is impacting young people07:40
Richard Haass: Xi Jinping has a real dilemma with 'zero-Covid' policy08:40
Poroshenko: Ukraine doesn't trade freedom, democracy for electricity05:48
Protests against Covid controls erupt across China03:10
Bill Browder on MBS: “As a murderer, that disqualifies him from any immunity”06:56
Clashes erupt at world’s largest iPhone factory in China as Covid cases rise02:12
Ukraine restores some power amid continued Russian strikes on infrastructure04:27
One killed, 14 injured after two bombs detonate in Jerusalem02:10
Investigations underway into explosion in Poland10:17
Deadly attack was not intentional, says Polish ambassador to U.S.07:47
Ian Brzezinski: At minimum, a real escalation of economic sanctions against Russia08:13
Ukraine accidentally fired missile in deadly strike in Poland, U.S. officials believe03:47
- Now Playing
Senior Iranian official’s comments indicate abolishment of morality police04:25
- UP NEXT
Sen. Peters on the importance of Biden's meeting with Macron11:47
'A whole new day at the NATO alliance'03:50
Rep. Porter predicts Dems 'still being able to deliver' despite closely-divided House05:34
At 10, Giving Tuesday has turned into a global movement06:00
Sen. Kaine: Authoritarians are learning some painful lessons from ordinary people05:14
Play All