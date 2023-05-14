Sen. Tuberville’s verbal gymnastics when asked about white nationalism 

Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville this week criticized the Pentagon for its efforts to purge white nationalists from its military ranks. Referring to white nationalists in the military, he said “I call them Americans.” He then spent the week trying to clarify his comments but only added to the confusion. His predecessor, former Senator Doug Jones, says it’s difficult to believe that Tuberville doesn’t understand what a white nationalist stands for. “There is no one that is paying attention in America today that should not know what white nationalism means.”May 14, 2023