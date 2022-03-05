Sen. Tim Kaine: We need to ‘do everything we can to undercut Vladimir Putin’
Just minutes before the U.S. Senate virtually meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Senator Tim Kaine joins Ali Velshi to explain what the U.S. plans to do next to help Ukraine and why we need to “keep the eyes of the world on Russia.”March 5, 2022
