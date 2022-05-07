IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Ali Velshi

Sen. Tammy Baldwin: In Wisconsin, overturning Roe “will set us back to the 1800s”

05:41

Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), co-sponsor of the Women's Health Protection Act, says suspending or eliminating the filibuster may be the only way to protect critical women’s rights which are in danger over the potential SCOTUS abortion ruling. If the Supreme Court were to overturn Roe v. Wade, as indicated by the leaked draft brief, says Sen. Baldwin, “tens of millions of women will lose the fundamental right – their freedom – to control her own body.” May 7, 2022

    Sen. Tammy Baldwin: In Wisconsin, overturning Roe "will set us back to the 1800s"

    05:41
