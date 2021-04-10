Sen. Stabenow says Biden’s infrastructure plan could create 'tens of millions of good paying jobs'

Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) joins Ali Velshi to discuss Biden’s bold infrastructure plan and how it will benefit everyday Americans. She says, “as somebody who represents Flint, Michigan, has fought for them and continues to, when I see in that plan that their proposal is to eliminate all lead pipes in that infrastructure, like what has poisoned 100,000 people in Flint, it can't happen fast enough for us.”