Sen. Stabenow on ‘Make it in America’ bill: “I want to make sure we are exporting our products and not our jobs”

This week the Senate passed Senator Debbie Stabenow's 'Make It In America Act' as part of the historic 'U.S. Innovation and Competition Act'. We need to be “taking China on directly in terms of competitiveness,” says the Senator. 15 years ago the economy was all about globalism and trade. Now there is a more protectionist push. “I want to make sure that we are exporting our products and not our jobs,” says Senator Debbie Stabenow of Michigan.