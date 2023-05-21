Sen. Stabenow: 14th Amendment, discharge petition are 'viable' options to avoid default

Discussions between the White House and Republicans broke down over the weekend, less than two weeks before the June 1st deadline to raise the debt ceiling. As an alternative, some Democrats set the ball rolling on other options to avoid a default, including invoking the 14th Amendment and a discharge petition – and Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) says both are “viable” options to end what she calls a “manufactured crisis.” “I do think the 14th Amendment is viable,” she tells Ali Velshi about the unprecedented and untested move. “It's never been used because we've never had a group of Republicans, or anybody crazy enough, to get us to a point where we actually might have a default.”May 21, 2023