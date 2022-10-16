IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Tarana Burke on #MeToo anniversary: “All of us can change rape culture”

    07:02

  • The conservative judge who saved democracy with a Twitter thread

    16:13

  • Velshi: Many lessons have been learned since #MeToo. But has enough changed?

    05:08

  • Michael Cohen’s new book offers “stark warning” about Trump’s disloyalty

    07:22
  • Now Playing

    Sen. Sherrod Brown: We need a big win to put radical people and views ‘to rest’

    06:17
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Malinowski: U.S.- Saudi is “definition of an unhealthy relationship”

    07:23

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: Featuring “Melissa” by Alex Gino

    06:25

  • Sandy Hook Mom Wins $965M Lawsuit Against Alt-Right Leader Alex Jones

    07:11

  • Fmr. Pence Aide: VP’s life put in danger by “premeditated” lies of an “insane man”

    04:43

  • ‘When Women Lead’: How female leadership traits result in ‘game-changing’ businesses

    07:10

  • Michael Cohen: Placating Trump’s behavior only emboldens him

    08:29

  • GONE VIRAL: The political ad women have been waiting for

    08:06

  • Moore v. Harper could upend elections as we know them. 

    08:00

  • Nomi Prins: There are two very different American economies

    07:14

  • Velshi: Moore v. Harper could determine the value of your vote

    03:08

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: “Girls Who Code” Book Series

    09:17

  • Velshi: You may disagree with Cheney. But she’s putting country over party.

    03:33

  • Chris Miller: “Microchips are the new oil”

    04:24

  • FL State Rep. Rayner: “The ability to evacuate is a privilege"

    04:19

  • John Brennan: Ukrainian offensive worrisome as Putin gets ‘pushed into a corner’

    06:42

Ali Velshi

Sen. Sherrod Brown: We need a big win to put radical people and views ‘to rest’

06:17

As democracy becomes threatened more and more each day as we get closer to the midterm elections, Ali Velshi breaks down what voters in Ohio need to know about Big Lie candidates on the ballot – including a Qanon podcaster and election denier. Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown sheds light on who he would like as a future colleague. “No matter whether you swipe a badge or punch a clock or work in an office or work on salary, the dignity of work really should transcend all of this. I will be able, for sure, to work with Tim Ryan. JD Vance, I'll do what I have to do if he wins, but I think Tim Ryan's gonna win this race.”Oct. 16, 2022

  • Tarana Burke on #MeToo anniversary: “All of us can change rape culture”

    07:02

  • The conservative judge who saved democracy with a Twitter thread

    16:13

  • Velshi: Many lessons have been learned since #MeToo. But has enough changed?

    05:08

  • Michael Cohen’s new book offers “stark warning” about Trump’s disloyalty

    07:22
  • Now Playing

    Sen. Sherrod Brown: We need a big win to put radical people and views ‘to rest’

    06:17
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Malinowski: U.S.- Saudi is “definition of an unhealthy relationship”

    07:23

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All