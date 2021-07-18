Sen. Sherrod Brown on the Child Tax Credit: “It’s the most pro-family legislation you can offer”07:00
New monthly child tax credits are beginning to appear in bank accounts across the country and millions of families are feeling the benefits of the added boost. Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown, a staunch advocate of the Child Tax Credit, tells Ali Velshi “we’re going to look back five years and ten years from now and say this is the best thing Congress did in a quarter century”. He says families in his state are already seeing their lives improve.