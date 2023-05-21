Sen. Sanders: 'Nobody is happy about the 14th Amendment…but it beats where we're at right now'

This week, Sen. Bernie Sanders led an effort along with 10 Democratic colleagues in the Senate in signing a letter urging President Joe Biden not to cave in to Republicans’ demands and to invoke the 14th Amendment in order to avoid an historic default. “Nobody is happy about the 14th Amendment as an alternative, but it beats where we’re at right now,” he tells Ali Velshi, as debt ceiling discussions reach another stalemate. Sanders says that the attempt by “right-wing extremist Republicans” to force budget negotiations tied to the debt ceiling talks is “unacceptable” and that what they’re doing “is holding the world's economy hostage.”May 21, 2023