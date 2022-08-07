IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Ali Velshi

Sen. Sanders: IRA “doesn’t go anywhere near as far as it should - but it is a step forward”

06:42

The Senate is poised to pass the Inflation Reduction Act, which provides new funding for fighting climate change, lowers some prescription drug costs, and offers some tax reform. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders argues that while he wishes the Inflation Reduction Act did more than just take “baby steps forward,” he is ultimately going to support the bill.Aug. 7, 2022

