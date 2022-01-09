Sen. Padilla: “The time is now, the urgency is there” for voting rights legislation

As Congress picks up voting rights legislation again, California Sen. Alex Padilla says he’s “relishing the opportunity” to bring his experience as a recent Secretary of State to this issue. In the past year, 19 states enacted 34 voting restriction laws. Those “supposed election integrity measures are really a solution in search of a problem,” Sen. Padilla says, and “underscores our need to act federally,” and it wouldn’t be the first time Congress stepped in to protect the right to vote. Jan. 9, 2022