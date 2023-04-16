Sen. Mazie Hirono weighs in on the calls for Sen. Dianne Feinstein to resign

Just moments after law enforcement officers held a news conference about yet another mass shooting – this time in Alabama – Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) spoke with Sam Stein about the “extremist positions” that Republicans are taking on issues ranging from gun safety to personal bodily autonomy. “They are turning their backs on what the majority of the people in America want and they think they can do this without any consequences.” And when asked about whether Sen. Dianne Feinstein should resign after her extended absence from Congress due to ongoing health concerns, Sen. Hirono rebuffed calls for the 89-year-old to step down – even if Republicans block her from being replaced in the Senate Judiciary Committee. “I suggest that we figure out a way to make sure that she can step down and be temporarily replaced,” Hirono says.April 16, 2023