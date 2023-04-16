IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • John Leguizamo’s new MSNBC docuseries spotlights Latino contributions to U.S.

    08:10
  • Now Playing

    Sen. Mazie Hirono weighs in on the calls for Sen. Dianne Feinstein to resign

    05:00
  • UP NEXT

    Alabama police confirm multiple people dead after birthday party shooting

    06:07

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: Julissa Arce on ‘You Sound Like A White Girl’ 

    08:58

  • 'We have nothing here': AL clinic Director on the lack of abortion access in the South

    07:26

  • Rep. Barbara Lee: the effort to ban abortion pill is 'fundamentally undemocratic'

    05:20

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: Julia Alvarez on 'How the Garcia Girls Lost Their Accents'

    09:00

  • Biden Admin releases report outlining failings of Afghan withdrawal

    05:27

  • Velshi: Making people care about climate change is tough. But time is running out

    04:37

  • Nancy Northup: Mifepristone opinion out of TX 'has zero basis in law and fact'

    05:42

  • Fmr. Sen. Doug Jones on the Tennessee 3 and how GOP supermajorities stifle dissent

    06:03

  • Peter Beinart: 'Soros-backed' is evoking a trope rooted in antisemitic history

    05:33

  • Fmr. Rep. Holtzman: Trump-Stormy Daniels case isn’t 'trivial' – 'We had a cover-up'

    06:53

  • Velshi: Books don’t kill children, AR-15 rifles do. Time to drop the selective outrage

    04:25

  • Judge Luttig: 'No end in sight' on democracy perils

    10:16

  • John Kasich advocates for “compromise” on abortion

    06:12

  • Report: U.S. drug shortage increased nearly 30% from 2021 and 2022

    05:13

  • John Kasich: Trump is a divider and will lose if he runs in 2024

    04:47

  • Fmr. Rep. Holtzman: Trump “can’t stop the rule of law”

    07:32

  • Fmr. FDIC Chair warns of ‘moral hazard’ in bank regulation process

    05:59

Ali Velshi

Sen. Mazie Hirono weighs in on the calls for Sen. Dianne Feinstein to resign

05:00

Just moments after law enforcement officers held a news conference about yet another mass shooting – this time in Alabama – Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) spoke with Sam Stein about the “extremist positions” that Republicans are taking on issues ranging from gun safety to personal bodily autonomy. “They are turning their backs on what the majority of the people in America want and they think they can do this without any consequences.” And when asked about whether Sen. Dianne Feinstein should resign after her extended absence from Congress due to ongoing health concerns, Sen. Hirono rebuffed calls for the 89-year-old to step down – even if Republicans block her from being replaced in the Senate Judiciary Committee. “I suggest that we figure out a way to make sure that she can step down and be temporarily replaced,” Hirono says.April 16, 2023

  • John Leguizamo’s new MSNBC docuseries spotlights Latino contributions to U.S.

    08:10
  • Now Playing

    Sen. Mazie Hirono weighs in on the calls for Sen. Dianne Feinstein to resign

    05:00
  • UP NEXT

    Alabama police confirm multiple people dead after birthday party shooting

    06:07

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: Julissa Arce on ‘You Sound Like A White Girl’ 

    08:58

  • 'We have nothing here': AL clinic Director on the lack of abortion access in the South

    07:26

  • Rep. Barbara Lee: the effort to ban abortion pill is 'fundamentally undemocratic'

    05:20

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All